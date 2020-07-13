Manchester United Women: Martin Ho promoted to be Casey Stoney's assistant

Martin Ho worked for Liverpool and Everton before joining the Manchester United staff

Manchester United Women have promoted Martin Ho to assistant coach to replace the experienced Glen Harris.

The retirement of former Doncaster Belles and Lincoln Ladies boss Harris prompted Casey Stoney to search for a new number two.

Ho joins the first-team staff at United having last season worked with their Under-21 WSL Academy.

"I have seen first-hand the qualities that he possesses as a coach," ex-England captain Stoney said of Ho.

"He is a great leader and understands the values and culture of this club which is so important."

Ho previously worked as an assistant coach at Everton Women and was Under-21s head coach at Liverpool.

He moves up to replace the vastly experiences Harris who took the job at United when the club was reformed as a second-tier side in 2018 after a 13-year absence from the senior women's game.

"I cannot express enough gratitude to Glen for his efforts," Stoney said. "He came in 18 months ago and seamlessly slotted into the club at a time when we were still a new squad finding our way.

"He played a big part along with the rest of my staff team in helping us achieve promotion to the WSL and I will be forever grateful for the way he worked so positively with everyone."