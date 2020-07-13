Scottish gossip: Griffiths, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee Utd, Aberdeen

Leigh Griffiths has been reassured his Celtic career is not over and has vowed to prove his critics wrong after returning from lockdown in poor shape. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has accused Griffiths of letting down manager Neil Lennon. (Daily Record)

Celtic are poised to step up their interest in Israeli striker Shon Weissman, who scored 37 goals in 40 games for Austrian side Wolfsberger last term. (Scotsman)

Long-serving Hibernian kitman Tam McCourt faces being made redundant as the Easter Road club cut costs just days after making three signings. (Daily Record)

Hearts have paused their search for a sporting director, with the appointment set to be delayed until next year. (Scottish Sun)

Robbie Neilson is planning to speak with Lee McCulloch about becoming his assistant at Hearts after the latter left his role at Dundee United. (Courier)

Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers fans have helped to raise close to £45,000 towards their clubs' legal fees. (Daily Record)

Celtic and Rangers are among 10 clubs keen on Charlton Athletic's former Falkirk and Partick Thistle striker Lyle Taylor and have had tentative talks with the 30-year-old's agent. (Daily Record)

Rangers are among the clubs monitoring Bulgarian midfielder Kristiyan Malinov, who is expected to leave CSKA Sofia this summer. (The Herald)

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist faces a race against time to be fit for the Scottish Premiership kick-off after being injured in training. (Courier)

Forward Steven Naismith insists he will be ready for Scotland's next five matches - even if Hearts have not started their season by then. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Jack Hendry is poised to complete a season-long loan move to Belgian side KVV Oostende. (Daily Record)

Manager Derek McInnes says he has no plans to add to his Aberdeen squad amid the current financial difficulties in the Scottish game. (Daily Record)