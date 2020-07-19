Premier League
Brighton18:00Newcastle
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

Newcastle's Fabian Schar receives treatment against Tottenham
TEAM NEWS

Brighton will monitor defender Adam Webster, who injured his hip in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh should be back in contention, but Steven Alzate and Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined

Newcastle could be without up to eight players, including Fabian Schar, who dislocated his shoulder against Tottenham.

The Magpies will assess winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who suffered a calf problem in Wednesday's game.

Left-back Danny Rose returns to the squad after being ineligible against his parent club Tottenham in midweek.

Newcastle have lost three straight games, conceding 10 goals in total

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton are unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings (W2, D3).
  • The only side they have faced more often without losing is West Ham (six Premier League games).
  • Newcastle have won just one of their past seven away matches against Brighton in all competitions (D2, L4).

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Graham Potter's side have won just two of their past 16 league fixtures (D8, L6).
  • Brighton have suffered three straight home league defeats, conceding at least three goals in each match and scoring just once. In their previous 41 Premier League games, they conceded three or more goals on just three occasions.
  • The Seagulls have scored more than once in just one of their past 11 league matches - last month's 2-1 win against Arsenal.
  • They have won one of 20 league games this season after conceding the opening goal (D6, L13).

Newcastle United

  • The Magpies could lose four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a similar sequence in April and May 2018.
  • Steve Bruce's side have won two of their past 10 away league games. Both of those victories have come on the south coast, at Southampton and Bournemouth.
  • Newcastle have won their final away fixture in just two of their 24 Premier League seasons (D9, L13), although that includes last season's 4-0 victory at Fulham.
  • Allan Saint-Maximin has completed 116 dribbles in the top flight this season, the most by a Frenchman in a Premier League campaign since David Ginola's 131 in 1999-00.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool36303377294893
2Man City36243993355875
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester371881167392862
5Man Utd361711863352862
6Tottenham3716101160461458
7Wolves361414849381156
8Sheff Utd361412103835354
9Burnley37159134248-654
10Arsenal36131495345853
11Southampton37147164859-1149
12Everton361210144253-1146
13Newcastle361110153755-1843
14Crystal Palace36119163047-1742
15West Ham36107194760-1337
16Brighton36813153753-1637
17Watford36810183457-2334
18Aston Villa3687213966-2731
19Bournemouth3787223764-2731
20Norwich3756262670-4421
Premier League table

