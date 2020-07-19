Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

From the section

Newcastle's Fabian Schar receives treatment against Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will monitor defender Adam Webster, who injured his hip in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh should be back in contention, but Steven Alzate and Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined

Newcastle could be without up to eight players, including Fabian Schar, who dislocated his shoulder against Tottenham.

The Magpies will assess winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who suffered a calf problem in Wednesday's game.

Left-back Danny Rose returns to the squad after being ineligible against his parent club Tottenham in midweek.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings (W2, D3).

The only side they have faced more often without losing is West Ham (six Premier League games).

Newcastle have won just one of their past seven away matches against Brighton in all competitions (D2, L4).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Graham Potter's side have won just two of their past 16 league fixtures (D8, L6).

Brighton have suffered three straight home league defeats, conceding at least three goals in each match and scoring just once. In their previous 41 Premier League games, they conceded three or more goals on just three occasions.

The Seagulls have scored more than once in just one of their past 11 league matches - last month's 2-1 win against Arsenal.

They have won one of 20 league games this season after conceding the opening goal (D6, L13).

Newcastle United