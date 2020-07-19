Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
TEAM NEWS
Brighton will monitor defender Adam Webster, who injured his hip in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.
Alireza Jahanbakhsh should be back in contention, but Steven Alzate and Jose Izquierdo remain sidelined
Newcastle could be without up to eight players, including Fabian Schar, who dislocated his shoulder against Tottenham.
The Magpies will assess winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who suffered a calf problem in Wednesday's game.
Left-back Danny Rose returns to the squad after being ineligible against his parent club Tottenham in midweek.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brighton are unbeaten in all five Premier League meetings (W2, D3).
- The only side they have faced more often without losing is West Ham (six Premier League games).
- Newcastle have won just one of their past seven away matches against Brighton in all competitions (D2, L4).
Brighton & Hove Albion
- Graham Potter's side have won just two of their past 16 league fixtures (D8, L6).
- Brighton have suffered three straight home league defeats, conceding at least three goals in each match and scoring just once. In their previous 41 Premier League games, they conceded three or more goals on just three occasions.
- The Seagulls have scored more than once in just one of their past 11 league matches - last month's 2-1 win against Arsenal.
- They have won one of 20 league games this season after conceding the opening goal (D6, L13).
Newcastle United
- The Magpies could lose four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a similar sequence in April and May 2018.
- Steve Bruce's side have won two of their past 10 away league games. Both of those victories have come on the south coast, at Southampton and Bournemouth.
- Newcastle have won their final away fixture in just two of their 24 Premier League seasons (D9, L13), although that includes last season's 4-0 victory at Fulham.
- Allan Saint-Maximin has completed 116 dribbles in the top flight this season, the most by a Frenchman in a Premier League campaign since David Ginola's 131 in 1999-00.