Wolves20:15Crystal Palace
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Wolves' Diogo Jota falls to the ground after scoring against Palace earlier this season
Wolves' Diogo Jota scored a 96th-minute equaliser in September's reverse fixture at Selhurst Park

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo may again rotate his squad in the wake of Wednesday's draw at Burnley.

Leander Dendoncker, Jonny and Pedro Neto are among the players hoping to earn recalls.

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt is set for a lengthy spell out with a dislocated shoulder.

Gary Cahill and James Tomkins remain sidelined, while Christian Benteke is banned and Luka Milivojevic could miss out with a knee problem.

Adama Traore has completed a league-high 174 dribbles

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace have lost only one of the past seven meetings in league and cup (W4, D2).
  • The Eagles could earn three successive league victories against Wolves at Molineux for the first time.
  • All five Premier League goals in this fixture have come in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have taken just four points from as many games.
  • They have suffered only two defeats in 19 games against sides currently in the bottom half of the table (W11, D6).
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side have recovered a league-high 21 points from losing positions and dropped just four points from winning positions.
  • Excluding own goals, Wolves are the only team in the Premier League yet to have an English scorer this term.
  • Thirty six of Wolves' 49 league goals have been scored in the second half of matches.
  • This will be Wolves' 56th game in all competitions this season, yet they have used a league-low 20 players.
  • Raul Jimenez has 26 goals in all competitions this season, including 17 in the Premier League. The last player to score more in a season for the club was Steve Bull in the 1990-91 season, with 27 goals.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace have lost six league matches in a row, failing to score in five of those fixtures. It is Roy Hodgson's longest losing streak in the Premier League.
  • The Eagles have suffered three straight away league defeats by an aggregate score of 0-9.
  • Palace have scored just 30 league goals, three fewer than their lowest tally in any season.
  • They have scored first-half goals in just nine of their 36 league matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool36303377294893
2Man City36243993355875
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester371881167392862
5Man Utd361711863352862
6Tottenham3716101160461458
7Wolves361414849381156
8Sheff Utd361412103835354
9Burnley37159134248-654
10Arsenal36131495345853
11Southampton37147164859-1149
12Everton361210144253-1146
13Newcastle361110153755-1843
14Crystal Palace36119163047-1742
15West Ham36107194760-1337
16Brighton36813153753-1637
17Watford36810183457-2334
18Aston Villa3687213966-2731
19Bournemouth3787223764-2731
20Norwich3756262670-4421
