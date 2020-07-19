Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

From the section

Wolves' Diogo Jota scored a 96th-minute equaliser in September's reverse fixture at Selhurst Park

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo may again rotate his squad in the wake of Wednesday's draw at Burnley.

Leander Dendoncker, Jonny and Pedro Neto are among the players hoping to earn recalls.

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt is set for a lengthy spell out with a dislocated shoulder.

Gary Cahill and James Tomkins remain sidelined, while Christian Benteke is banned and Luka Milivojevic could miss out with a knee problem.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost only one of the past seven meetings in league and cup (W4, D2).

The Eagles could earn three successive league victories against Wolves at Molineux for the first time.

All five Premier League goals in this fixture have come in the second half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have taken just four points from as many games.

They have suffered only two defeats in 19 games against sides currently in the bottom half of the table (W11, D6).

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have recovered a league-high 21 points from losing positions and dropped just four points from winning positions.

Excluding own goals, Wolves are the only team in the Premier League yet to have an English scorer this term.

Thirty six of Wolves' 49 league goals have been scored in the second half of matches.

This will be Wolves' 56th game in all competitions this season, yet they have used a league-low 20 players.

Raul Jimenez has 26 goals in all competitions this season, including 17 in the Premier League. The last player to score more in a season for the club was Steve Bull in the 1990-91 season, with 27 goals.

Crystal Palace