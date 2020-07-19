Sheffield United v Everton

Sheffield United's victory at Everton in September was their first away win since returning to the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Fabian Delph, Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina will miss the team's final two games of the season.

Defender Jarrad Branthwaite is in line to make his first Premier League start.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder may make changes after expressing disappointment at his side's display in their defeat by Leicester on Wednesday.

Midfielder John Fleck could start after making his return from injury off the bench in that game.

The fewest goals conceded by a promoted club in a single Premier League campaign is 41 by Newcastle United in 1993-94

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United ended a run of five games without a win against Everton in all competitions with a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park in September.

The Toffees' most recent away victory at Bramall Lane was in a League Cup second-round tie back in August 1977, while they haven't won away against the Blades in a league match since October 1972.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United need three points from their final two matches to become only the fourth promoted team to finish a 38-match Premier League campaign on 57 points or more, joining Ipswich Town (66 in 2000-01), Sunderland (58 in 1999-00) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (57 in 2018-19).

They are aiming to win five successive top-flight home matches for the first time since a run of six from January to March 1991 when current manager Chris Wilder was playing for the club.

They have won 10 of their 18 Premier League home matches this campaign - their best top-flight return at Bramall Lane since winning 12 in 1974-75.

Dean Henderson is looking to become the first goalkeeper to record 14 clean sheets for a promoted top-flight side since Swansea's Michel Vorm in 2011-12. Only Edwin van der Sar, with Fulham in 2001-02, has ever kept 15 clean sheets for a promoted club in a 38-game Premier League season.

Everton