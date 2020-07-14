Yashin, Cruyff, Best, Di Stefano, Eusebio - is this the best team-mates XI?

Winger Willie Henderson won 29 caps for Scotland, spent 12 years in the Rangers first team, and played in the 1967 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

But it is his inclusion in an International XI to face a Stanley Matthews XI in the latter's 1965 testimonial that has made his team-mates XI perhaps the strongest selected by Scottish football's great and good over the summer.

Goalkeeper: Lev Yashin

He was absolutely sensational... and he liked a night out after the game. He was 6ft 3in, had huge hands and it was a pleasure to play with him.

Right-back: Karl-Heinz Schnellinger

What a fantastic player, great on the ball. At the time there weren't too many overlapping full-backs and he was the start of it. He was quick, tough, had all the attributes.

Central defenders: John Charles & John Greig

Charles was the Welsh captain, played centre-half, centre-forward, was transferred to Juventus, had a phenomenal career in Italy and without doubt is the greatest centre-half I ever played with. He was special.

Greig has to be in the team, even out of position. He is Rangers' greatest ever player, he played 44 games for Scotland, he was the captain and I played with him for a lot of years.

Left-back: Giacinto Facchetti

He was the best full-back I ever played against. He was with Inter Milan and I faced him three times and he never gave me a kick [of the ball]. I was flying at the time - I could have caught pigeons - but he was too good for me. He was a gentleman. He didn't even need to kick you - he was too good for that.

Midfielders: Johan Cruyff & Jim Baxter

I've gone for pure class in midfield. Johan Cruyff was out of this world.

And I had the pleasure of playing in the same team as Jim Baxter. When he was at his fittest he was as good a midfield player as there has ever been. Who else could play keepy-uppy at Wembley? The confidence oozed from him.

Right-wing: George Best

I don't know if the words are in the dictionary to describe how good George was. I don't believe he knew how good he was. He was a really nice guy. He is up beside Pele and Eusebio as the greatest player of all time. He was a genius, absolutely wonderful.

Left-wing: Alfredo Di Stefano

When I was 19, playing for the Rest of Europe, Helmut Schon read out the team and said it was "...Henderson, Puskas and Di Stefano" and I thought "I must be getting good at this fitba".

Strikers: Eusebio & Denis Law

I formed a friendship with Eusebio over the years. What a lovely guy. It was great to play beside him. I think he was equal with Pele as the greatest. Eleven titles for Benfica, 64 caps with Portugal.

Law was a sensational player, won the Ballon D'Or. I played so many games with him for Scotland.