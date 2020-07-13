Jack Charlton: 'No arrogance and a lovely personality' - Bonner pays tribute to former Republic boss

Packie Bonner won 80 caps for the Republic of Ireland

Former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Packie Bonner said former manager Jack Charlton made everyone in the dressing room feel comfortable.

English World Cup winner Charlton, who spent 10-years as the Republic's manager, passed away on Friday aged 85.

The Republic qualified for the 1988 Euros and the World Cups in 1990 and 1994 under Charlton's guidance.

"He had a lovely personality and there was no arrogance about him," said Bonner.

After Northern Ireland qualified for the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, Bonner said the success gave of Billy Bingham's men gave the Republic, and Charlton, extra motivation.

"We were almost jealous of Northern Ireland at times but Jack came in and got us over that barrier of qualification," he added.

"We had great players and we were unlucky at times, but it was a big hurdle to get over.

"It was a dream for any young player to get to European Championships and a World Cup.

"As soon as we got over that barrier we had some fantastic times under Jack for 10 years."

Charlton guided the Republic to their first major tournament at the 1988 European Championships

Bonner feels the connection between the players and staff was so strong because Charlton knew how to "lift everyone's spirits".

"He had such a presence. He was a big tall man and we all remembered him winning the World Cup," added the 60-year-old.

"But Jack never mentioned the World Cup and he treated us all with the upmost respect.

"He cracked jokes which made us all feel comfortable, and of course the success helped too.

"He had a lot of success and he was in unbelievable form. The very presence of Jack walking into a room inspired us."