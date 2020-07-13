Colin Nixon: Former Glentoran defender appointed Dundela manager

Colin Nixon will return to management after leaving Ards in February 2019

Colin Nixon has been announced as the new manager of Championship club Dundela.

Nixon will replace the management set-up of Bryan McCarroll, Russell Bowers and Stephen Gourley, who departed Wilgar Park in June.

The 41-year-old was named Ards manager in December 2016 but was sacked in February 2019 after a poor run of form.

Dundela finished the curtailed Championship season in sixth position.

As a player, Nixon made a record 792 appearances over 18 years for Glentoran before ending his playing career with stints at Bangor and Larne.

Nixon's first venture into management was at Ards, where guided the club to safety for two seasons however he was replaced by Warren Feeney with the club at the foot of the table in February 2019.