Jack Charlton: Republic manager Stephen Kenny says former boss 'lifted and inspired the nation'

England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton passed away on Friday aged 85

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has paid tribute to Jack Charlton for "inspiring the nation" during his time as Republic boss.

Charlton, who led the Irish side to their first World Cup finals in 1990, and again in 1994, passed away on Friday aged 85.

The former England World Cup-winning defender also took the Republic to the 1988 Euro finals in Germany.

"It was very sad to hear the news of Jack's passing," Kenny told FAI.ie.

"To qualify for three major tournaments, two World Cups and a European Championship, was an exceptional achievement.

"Those tournaments also showed us how a successful Irish football team can lift and inspire the nation. May he rest in peace."

Charlton, who won the World Cup as a player with England in 1966, was Republic manager from 1986 until 1995.

A vast number of tributes have been paid to a man who spent his entire playing career with Leeds United between 1953 and 1973, before joining Middlesbrough later that year in his first managerial post.

Stephen Kenny replaced Mick McCarthy as Republic of Ireland manager in April

Kenny's goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly, won his first Irish cap under Charlton and was part of the squad at the 1994 World Cup in the USA, added his own tribute to his former manager.

"Big Jack was a legend on both sides of the Irish Sea, a legend in England for winning the World Cup and a legend in Ireland for what he did for our national team," said Alan Kelly.

"You just have to look at what he achieved as a player with Leeds United and England and as a manager with Ireland to realise that his legendary tag is fully deserved. He was such a huge character and such a great man.

"When he walked into a room, you waited to see what he was about to say. There was always a nugget in there when he spoke and always something worth listening to, no matter what the subject.

"I can only thank Jack for everything he did for Ireland and for me as a player. It was a pleasure to play for him and to know him and my heart goes out to Pat, John, Deborah and Peter and all the Charlton family."