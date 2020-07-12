League One play-off finals quiz: Test your knowledge of previous finals

A place in next season's Championship is at stake on Monday, when Oxford United face Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Both sides were involved in gripping semi-finals; the U's needed a penalty shootout to overcome Portsmouth, while the Chairboys saw off a Fleetwood fightback in their second leg after a handsome first-leg victory.

Take a trip down memory lane and test your knowledge of the third-tier play-offs, which have been going for more than 30 years, with our quiz. Good luck!