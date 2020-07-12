Sunday's Scottish gossip: Leigh Griffiths, Shon Weissman, Sam Cosgrove, Steven Naismith, Steven Gerrard

Neil Lennon is so unhappy with the level of Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths' fitness that he has left him out of the squad flying to France to play Lyon, Nice and PSG in pre-season friendlies. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Celtic have made a move to sign 24-year-old Israeli striker Shon Weissman, according to Wolsferberg chairman Ditmar Riegler. Weissman has scored 37 goals in 40 games for the Austrian Bundesliga club. (Sunday Mail)

'The Rangers Store', 'Official Rangers Store', 'Rangers Retail Centre', 'Rangers Official Store: Ibrox', 'Rangers Town' and 'The Bears Den' - the options for Rangers fans as MyGers members are invited to vote on what the club's shop at Ibrox should be called. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson confirms Steven Naismith will be his club captain. "He is very motivated," says Neilson of the veteran forward. (Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic winger James Forrest says he and his team-mates "will be buzzing" to see Moussa Dembele when they face Lyon in a friendly. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Manager Mikel Arteta says it has been a "pleasure" helping 23-year-old left-back Kieran Tierney adapt to life at Arsenal. (Scotland on Sunday)

Defender Calvin Bassey spoke to former Aberdeen loanee James Maddison about a move to Rangers and the Scottish Premiership. "It's one of the most famous clubs in the world, so why would I not want to come here?" said the 20-year-old. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers defender Gregory Vignal says he bears no grudges after exiting Ibrox as head coach of the women's team as his contract expired. (Sunday Herald)

Steve Housham, former manager of North Ferriby United, credits Aberdeen for developing his former player Sam Cosgrove into the attractive centre forward that drew a bid of £2.7m from Guincamp last week. "That takes a lot of specialist coaching," said Housham, who had Cosgrove on loan from Wigan. (Sunday Post)