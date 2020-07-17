Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

Head coach Jose Mourinho's Tottenham team lost at Leicester City in the reverse fixture in September

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli will miss a fifth match with a hamstring injury and may not feature again this season.

Lucas Moura is a doubt after picking up a knock against Newcastle.

Leicester City must continue their pursuit of Champions League football without James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Christian Fuchs, who are all ruled out for the rest of the season.

Caglar Soyuncu is suspended, while Marc Albrighton is an injury doubt.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho seems to have found a settled side and they have started to play a bit better, although it is too late for them to make the top four.

I have a feeling Leicester are going to miss out too. They were more like their old selves against Sheffield United on Thursday but they have not been consistent enough since football restarted last month.

What is in the Foxes' favour is that, whatever happens in this game, they know they will still have a chance of making the Champions League places when they host Manchester United on the final day.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have lost just one of their past eight home league games against Leicester (W5, D2), a 1-0 defeat in January 2016.

Leicester can complete their first league double over Tottenham since 1998-99, following their 2-1 victory in September.

There have been 28 goals scored in the past six Premier League meetings, at an average of 4.7 per game.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham can win four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time at their new stadium.

Spurs have lost only one of their seven Premier League fixtures since the restart (W4, D2), a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United on 2 July.

However, they have triumphed in only two of their 13 Premier League matches against teams in the top eight of the table (D3, L8).

They have conceded just five goals from set-pieces, fewer than any other side in the division.

Son Heung-min has scored six goals and assisted three in his last 10 Premier League appearances.

Jose Mourinho has won all four Premier League home fixtures as a manager versus Leicester, by an aggregate score of 10-2.

Leicester City