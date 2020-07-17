Premier League
Bournemouth14:00Southampton
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Southampton

Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake
Defender Nathan Ake could return from injury for Bournemouth's final match of the season at Everton

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth are facing an injury crisis in defence with Nathan Ake, Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis all ruled out.

Adam Smith will continue to be assessed after sustaining a head injury against Tottenham.

Southampton have no new injury concerns but are expected to rotate their squad, having faced Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal are set to miss the rest of the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are playing some really nice football at the moment and look confident on the ball, which is great to see.

But Bournemouth are having a good spell too, and they were decent even in defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Cherries have been struggling for results on the road - they have lost nine away games in a row - but their home form has been better, plus they will be full of confidence after their recent run.

This is the biggest game of the season for them and it happens to be a local derby, albeit without any fans again.

So, all things considered, I am backing Eddie Howe's side to nick a win, which would make things very interesting at the bottom of the table.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Doves frontman and Man City fan Jimi Goodwin

Danny Ings needs one goal to match Matt Le Tissier's club record of 12 away from home in a Premier League season.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Bournemouth can achieve their first league double against Southampton in 13 campaigns overall.
  • Four of the past six Premier League meetings have ended level.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth have won just once in 11 Premier League matches (D2, L8).
  • They have lost 21 league games this season, their highest tally since suffering 22 defeats in League One in 2007-08.
  • No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth's five.
  • Bournemouth have never lost their final home match in any of their four previous Premier League campaigns, winning the last three in a row.
  • Callum Wilson has scored three goals and assisted one in his last two Premier League games against Southampton.

Southampton

  • Southampton have earned 28 points on the road this season, matching the club top-flight record last achieved in 1983-84.
  • They have won their final away league game in four of the past six Premier League seasons (L2).
  • Southampton have both scored and conceded in 22 Premier League games this season - only Tottenham (24) have done so more often.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 19th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool36303377294893
2Man City36243993355875
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester361881067363162
5Man Utd361711863352862
6Wolves361414849381156
7Tottenham3615101157461155
8Sheff Utd361412103835354
9Arsenal36131495345853
10Burnley36149134048-851
11Everton361210144253-1146
12Southampton36137164659-1346
13Newcastle361110153755-1843
14Crystal Palace36119163047-1742
15Brighton36813153753-1637
16West Ham3597194459-1534
17Watford35810173354-2134
18Bournemouth3687213762-2531
19Aston Villa3687213966-2731
20Norwich3656252668-4221
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you