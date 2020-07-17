Bournemouth v Southampton

Defender Nathan Ake could return from injury for Bournemouth's final match of the season at Everton

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth are facing an injury crisis in defence with Nathan Ake, Chris Mepham, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis all ruled out.

Adam Smith will continue to be assessed after sustaining a head injury against Tottenham.

Southampton have no new injury concerns but are expected to rotate their squad, having faced Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday.

Moussa Djenepo and Sofiane Boufal are set to miss the rest of the season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are playing some really nice football at the moment and look confident on the ball, which is great to see.

But Bournemouth are having a good spell too, and they were decent even in defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday.

The Cherries have been struggling for results on the road - they have lost nine away games in a row - but their home form has been better, plus they will be full of confidence after their recent run.

This is the biggest game of the season for them and it happens to be a local derby, albeit without any fans again.

So, all things considered, I am backing Eddie Howe's side to nick a win, which would make things very interesting at the bottom of the table.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Doves frontman and Man City fan Jimi Goodwin

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth can achieve their first league double against Southampton in 13 campaigns overall.

Four of the past six Premier League meetings have ended level.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won just once in 11 Premier League matches (D2, L8).

They have lost 21 league games this season, their highest tally since suffering 22 defeats in League One in 2007-08.

No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth's five.

Bournemouth have never lost their final home match in any of their four previous Premier League campaigns, winning the last three in a row.

Callum Wilson has scored three goals and assisted one in his last two Premier League games against Southampton.

Southampton