Championship
Derby14:00Leeds
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Leeds United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds44269970343687
2West Brom452216775433282
3Brentford452491279364381
4Fulham4523111163471680
5Nottm Forest4418161057451270
6Cardiff451816116558770
7Swansea451716125852667
8Preston451811165853565
9Millwall451617125350365
10Blackburn451712166460463
11Bristol City451711175964-562
12Derby441613155860-261
13Wigan451513175655158
14QPR45169206574-957
15Reading451511195854456
16Sheff Wed451511195764-756
17Stoke45158225867-953
18Huddersfield451312205166-1551
19Middlesbrough451214194660-1450
20Birmingham451214195372-1950
21Charlton451212215061-1148
22Luton45139235180-2948
23Hull45129245784-2745
24Barnsley441013214668-2243
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you