Niall McGinn calls for more support for footballers receiving abuse

McGinn has made 60 appearances for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland and Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn has joined James McClean in calling for footballing authorities to do more to support players who are subjected to abuse.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback, McGinn said players would benefit from the creation of an organisation aimed specifically at tackling the issue.

McGinn, 32, has drawn from his own experiences of receiving sectarian abuse throughout his career, particularly during his time at Celtic.

Earlier this week Republic of Ireland international McClean criticised football's authorities and the media over how they have responded to abuse directed at him, saying that it has largely been ignored.

McGinn agrees that more must be done to highlight and confront the issue.

"I definitely feel there is an area there for an association to get up and running, for a footballer to be able to pick up the phone and have somebody to speak to.

"In James' situation, he obviously needs people to go and speak to and he needs people to hear him."

'It's the norm, but it shouldn't be'

Tyrone native McGinn said the worst of his abuse came during his three-year spell at Celtic during which time he and fellow Catholic Northern Ireland internationals Neil Lennon and Paddy McCourt received death threats.

"Looking back to my time at Celtic myself, Neil Lennon and Paddy McCourt had bullets sent to us in the post," recalled McGinn.

"The last thing I wanted was my mum opening up the newspaper on a Sunday morning and seeing her son was being threatened by bullets.

"It's not nice to hear or say, but it sort of comes with the job. It does seem the norm that you're sort of entitled to get abuse, and that shouldn't be the case."

With 60 international caps, McGinn has been a regular in Northern Ireland squads for over a decade, during which time he said the vast majority of his interactions with fans have been positive.

However the winger also noted that when he does received abuse, it tends to come from younger fans.

"Times have moved forward, slowly but they're still moving forward," he said.

"I think there is room for improvement and room for more education for the younger generation growing up.

"I believe there is room for an association to come together to help (players) in need.

"At the end of the day we are human beings, it could be the simple thing of making a phone call and making things better at grounds."