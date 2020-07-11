Juventus 2-2 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo's double rescues point for leaders

From the section

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 32 goals for Juventus in all competitions this season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus survived a scare to move eight points clear at the top of Serie A with a draw against Atalanta.

The visitors, who controlled long periods of the game, twice went ahead in Turin, via Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskiy.

However, Ronaldo took his tally to 28 goals in 28 league games with his second penalty in the 90th minute.

Second-placed Lazio had earlier fallen to a shock 2-1 home defeat by Sassuolo.

