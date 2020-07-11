Match ends, Juventus 2, Atalanta 2.
Juventus 2-2 Atalanta: Cristiano Ronaldo's double rescues point for leaders
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus survived a scare to move eight points clear at the top of Serie A with a draw against Atalanta.
The visitors, who controlled long periods of the game, twice went ahead in Turin, via Duvan Zapata and Ruslan Malinovskiy.
However, Ronaldo took his tally to 28 goals in 28 league games with his second penalty in the 90th minute.
Second-placed Lazio had earlier fallen to a shock 2-1 home defeat by Sassuolo.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 29mins
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 13DaniloSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 57'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forRamseyat 82'minutes
- 25RabiotBooked at 73mins
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 10minsSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 57'minutes
- 10DybalaSubstituted forHiguaínat 69'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Chiellini
- 5Pjanic
- 8Ramsey
- 11Douglas Costa
- 12Lobo Silva
- 21Higuaín
- 24Rugani
- 31Pinsoglio
- 35Olivieri
- 38Muratore
- 42de Oliveira Andrade
- 77Buffon
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6PalominoSubstituted forCaldaraat 75'minutes
- 19Djimsiti
- 33HateboerBooked at 88mins
- 15de Roon
- 11FreulerSubstituted forTamezeat 75'minutes
- 21Castagne
- 72IlicicSubstituted forPasalicat 58'minutesBooked at 61mins
- 91ZapataSubstituted forMurielat 68'minutes
- 10GómezSubstituted forMalinovskiyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Caldara
- 4Sutalo
- 5Tameze
- 7Czyborra
- 9Muriel
- 18Malinovskiy
- 22Bellanova
- 31Rossi
- 57Sportiello
- 88Pasalic
- 90Colley
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Atalanta 2.
Foul by Adrien Tameze (Atalanta).
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Juventus 2, Atalanta 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Luis Muriel (Atalanta) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Mario Pasalic.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marten de Roon.
Attempt saved. Douglas Costa (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Foul by Luis Muriel (Atalanta).
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Atalanta 2. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Mattia Caldara replaces José Luis Palomino.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Adrien Tameze replaces Remo Freuler.
Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Berat Djimsiti.
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Foul by Luis Muriel (Atalanta).
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Gonzalo Higuaín replaces Paulo Dybala.
Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).
Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Alejandro Gómez.