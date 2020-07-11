Spanish La Liga
Real Valladolid0Barcelona1

Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona: Vidal goal keeps alive Barca title hopes

Arturo Vidal
Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has the best shot conversion rate of anyone to take 20 or more shot in La Liga this season

Barcelona moved within a point of leaders Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a narrow win at Real Valladolid.

Arturo Vidal scored the only goal, with a low effort into the bottom left corner from Lionel Messi's pass.

The hosts had chances to level but were denied by poor finishing and Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Madrid, who have a game in hand, travel to Granada in their next game on Monday.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Real Valladolid

  • 1Masip
  • 17Moyano Lujano
  • 4Olivas Alba
  • 5Sánchez de Felipe
  • 6GarcíaSubstituted forMartínez Garcíaat 25'minutes
  • 16San Emeterio Díaz
  • 24FernándezSubstituted forHervíasat 45'minutes
  • 14AlcarazBooked at 45minsSubstituted forÜnalat 45'minutes
  • 28PérezBooked at 65mins
  • 7Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forRamírezat 61'minutes
  • 10PlanoSubstituted forRubioat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Fernandes Siqueira
  • 9Ünal
  • 11Hervías
  • 13Caro
  • 18Regal Angulo
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 20Ramírez
  • 22Martínez García
  • 23Rubio
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 30Alende
  • 35García

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15LengletBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAraújoat 57'minutes
  • 18AlbaBooked at 78mins
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forFirpoat 74'minutes
  • 20Roberto
  • 28PuigSubstituted forRakiticat 57'minutes
  • 22Vidal
  • 17GriezmannSubstituted forSuárezat 45'minutes
  • 10Messi

Substitutes

  • 4Rakitic
  • 9Suárez
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 19Braithwaite
  • 24Firpo
  • 33Araújo
  • 36Comas
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamReal ValladolidAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).

Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.

Attempt missed. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Waldo Rubio.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Junior Firpo.

Attempt blocked. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Waldo Rubio replaces Óscar Plano.

Booking

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Sergio Busquets.

Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.

Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Moyano with a cross.

Booking

Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jordi Masip.

Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nacho (Real Valladolid).

Substitution

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Sandro Ramírez replaces Sergi Guardiola.

Attempt missed. Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho with a cross following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hervías with a cross.

Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Riqui Puig.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th July 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid35248364214380
2Barcelona36247580364479
3Atl Madrid361616447262164
4Sevilla351712651341763
5Villarreal351761257451257
6Getafe351411104334953
7Real Sociedad35156145346751
8Valencia351311114551-650
9Granada35148134542350
10Ath Bilbao351212113931848
11Osasuna361212124251-948
12Levante35127164249-743
13Real Betis361012144755-842
14Real Valladolid36815132940-1139
15Eibar3599173451-1736
16Celta Vigo36715143546-1136
17Alavés3598183253-2135
18Mallorca3595213759-2232
19Leganés35611182549-2429
20Espanyol3559212755-2824
View full Spanish La Liga table

