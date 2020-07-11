Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona: Vidal goal keeps alive Barca title hopes
Barcelona moved within a point of leaders Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a narrow win at Real Valladolid.
Arturo Vidal scored the only goal, with a low effort into the bottom left corner from Lionel Messi's pass.
The hosts had chances to level but were denied by poor finishing and Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Madrid, who have a game in hand, travel to Granada in their next game on Monday.
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
- 1Masip
- 17Moyano Lujano
- 4Olivas Alba
- 5Sánchez de Felipe
- 6GarcíaSubstituted forMartínez Garcíaat 25'minutes
- 16San Emeterio Díaz
- 24FernándezSubstituted forHervíasat 45'minutes
- 14AlcarazBooked at 45minsSubstituted forÜnalat 45'minutes
- 28PérezBooked at 65mins
- 7Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forRamírezat 61'minutes
- 10PlanoSubstituted forRubioat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Fernandes Siqueira
- 9Ünal
- 11Hervías
- 13Caro
- 18Regal Angulo
- 19Villa Suárez
- 20Ramírez
- 22Martínez García
- 23Rubio
- 29De la Fuente
- 30Alende
- 35García
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15LengletBooked at 40minsSubstituted forAraújoat 57'minutes
- 18AlbaBooked at 78mins
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forFirpoat 74'minutes
- 20Roberto
- 28PuigSubstituted forRakiticat 57'minutes
- 22Vidal
- 17GriezmannSubstituted forSuárezat 45'minutes
- 10Messi
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 9Suárez
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Braithwaite
- 24Firpo
- 33Araújo
- 36Comas
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.
Foul by Junior Firpo (Barcelona).
Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.
Attempt missed. Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Waldo Rubio.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Junior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Junior Firpo.
Attempt blocked. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Waldo Rubio replaces Óscar Plano.
Booking
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Junior Firpo replaces Sergio Busquets.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Barcelona).
Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Sandro Ramírez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nacho (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Óscar Plano.
Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Javi Moyano with a cross.
Booking
Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jordi Masip.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nacho (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Sandro Ramírez replaces Sergi Guardiola.
Attempt missed. Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Nacho with a cross following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Enes Ünal (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Hervías with a cross.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Riqui Puig.