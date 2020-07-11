Real Valladolid 0-1 Barcelona: Vidal goal keeps alive Barca title hopes

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal has the best shot conversion rate of anyone to take 20 or more shot in La Liga this season

Barcelona moved within a point of leaders Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a narrow win at Real Valladolid.

Arturo Vidal scored the only goal, with a low effort into the bottom left corner from Lionel Messi's pass.

The hosts had chances to level but were denied by poor finishing and Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Madrid, who have a game in hand, travel to Granada in their next game on Monday.

