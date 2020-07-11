Norwich City relegated: Daniel Farke says the club's future is bright

Media playback is not supported on this device Norwich boss Daniel Farke 'expected' relegation

Daniel Farke says he has no regrets about how Norwich went about the season after they were relegated from the Premier League.

A 4-0 defeat against West Ham confirmed Norwich's return to the Championship with three games still to go.

Despite relegation, Farke said the club's future is bright.

"Our situation as a club is quite comfortable because we don't have any financial pressure at all," said the German.

Norwich's seventh successive league defeat - after Michail Antonio scored all four of West Ham's goals - left Farke's side anchored at the foot of the table, 13 points from safety with only three games to play.

'A third miracle beyond our reach'

Farke was appointed Norwich boss in May 2017, soon after the Canaries had finished eighth in the Championship table.

They finished 14th in his first campaign before winning the Championship in 2018-19.

"I'm really disappointed. We wanted to beat the odds again but when the dust settles the outcome is more or less what was expected," said Farke.

"When I came here we needed to develop young players and sell them to keep the club going. We were able to do this and we sold James Maddison.

"Then the second season no-one expected anything but we were able to stage a miracle.

"We won the Championship title with a special brand of football. We were not able to add a third miracle in a row against all odds."

Fewest away goals in a PL season Season Team Goals 2019-20 Norwich City 7 1995-96 Middlesbrough 8 1998-99 Southampton 8 2006-07 Sheffield United 8 2007-08 Derby County 8

'No regrets'

When Jamal Lewis hit the winner against Champions League hopefuls Leicester on 28 February, shortly before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Norwich were just four points from safety with 10 games remaining.

But they have been woeful since the restart, losing all six league games by an aggregate score of 15-1.

Farke opted to keep the core of last season's team that finished with five more points than Sheffield United on the way to winning the Championship in impressive style.

Nine of the 11 players that started against West Ham also started the final Championship game of last season against Villa.

Farke insisted the Canaries went about the season in the right way.

"From the first day after promotion our chances to survive were perhaps 5% so in 19 out of 20 cases you will go down," he added.

"If you have luck and no injuries then you have a chance. When we are 100% we are competitive but when it's 96 or 97% then it sometimes looks like men against boys.

"The club is able to pay for all the sins of the past. We are able to invest in our infrastructure for the long term. I was fully aware and committed for doing things this way.

"Of course we're disappointed but it was the right decision for this club and I always was happy to stick to this plan."

'No fight'

Norwich have shown very little fight this season, according to former Canaries striker Dion Dublin.

Saturday's result against West Ham was their 24th defeat in 35 league games.

"I haven't seen grit and determination from Norwich in a long time," said Dublin on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They have suffered eight defeats in eight league and cup games, and this when they have been fighting for their life.

"Winning and playing well and being proud of your performance is incredibly hard work. I didn't see enough of that from Norwich players."

The future of some of Norwich's players could be in doubt, according to former Canaries keeper Rob Green.

"They haven't found ways to win games," said Green. "You do wonder about the future of some of the players there."