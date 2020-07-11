Dundee United fans' sponsored walk raises funds for club's legal bill

The fans will end their walk on Tannadice Street on Saturday 18 July

Two Dundee United fans have already raised more than £33,000 towards the legal bill of defending their club's promotion to the Premiership.

Paul McNicoll and Andy Crichton have been backed to walk 55 miles from Hearts' Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh to Tannadice in Dundee next weekend.

United, Raith and Cove Rangers are fighting a move by Hearts and Partick.

"We hoped to raise about £1,000 but we're sitting at over £32,000. It's great." McNicoll told BBC Scotland.

"It's to raise a bit of money for United to go towards this big legal bill they're going to have to pay in a couple of weeks.

"We are starting it next Friday night, Saturday morning and it will probably take about 18 hours."

Hearts were relegated from the Premiership, Partick Thistle dropped from the Championship and Stranraer fell to League Two when the SPFL clubs voted to "call" season 2019-20, which had been halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Having failed to convince enough clubs that restructuring the leagues was the fairest way to proceed, Hearts and Thistle took their case to the Court of Session.

There it was ruled that the final decision on the matter should be made via arbitration.

The effect of this has been to drag Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers into a legal fight as they seek to protect their promotions. United estimate the legal bill for the trio could "escalate to over £150,000.