Levi Sutton: Bradford City sign defender after Scunthorpe release

Levi Sutton was sent off twice in 19 games for Scunthorpe this season

Bradford City have signed former Scunthorpe United defender Levi Sutton.

The 23-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, has agreed a two-year contract at Valley Parade.

Having come up through the Iron youth ranks he made 68 appearances for the club and scored one goal but was released this summer.

"I worked with Levi at Scunthorpe and was really surprised when I saw he had been released," Bradford manager Stuart McCall said.

"He is a whole-hearted and totally committed lad with a real desire to be a footballer, which we want.

"There is a little edge to him and I know he will give everything he has got, as well as being able to play in a number of positions," he added to the club website.