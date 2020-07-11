Nathan Smith: Port Vale defender signs extended deal

Nathan Smith had loan spells at Stafford Rangers and Torquay United before breaking into the Port Vale first team

Port Vale centre-back Nathan Smith has signed a contract extension to stay at the League Two club until June 2022.

Smith, 24, has made 199 appearances for Vale after coming through the clubs's youth ranks and has established himself at the heart of defence.

"The club has come on leaps and bounds in the last 12 months," Smith told the club website.

"I've not been part of a successful football team yet, but I'm hoping to be part of one next year."

He added: "I'm sure the club is heading in the right direction, with the signings and the people behind the steering wheel."

Vale narrowly missed out on the League Two play-off places, finishing eighth on average points-per-game when the season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've got unfinished business to get to 200 (appearances), and unfinished business to get in the play-offs," Smith added.