Glasgow City sign Zaneta Wyne from Klepp

Zaneta Wyne has previously played in the UK with Sunderland

Zaneta Wyne says she is excited at being part of a "football dynasty" after joining Scottish champions Glasgow City.

The full-back, 29, will arrive in Scotland when the transfer window opens after a year in Norway with Klepp.

City are going for their 14th straight Scottish title.

"I am so excited to join Glasgow and be a part of the dynasty that has dominated Scottish football for years," the American said.

"I always strive to give my all to the club and wear the crest on my jersey with honour. I'm looking forward to competing with the talented players the club has brought together and make the fans proud."

Manager Scott Booth added: "I've admired her for some time. She has many great qualities so I wasn't surprised that a number of clubs were competing for her signature."

City returned to training last week to prepare for their Women's Champions League quarter-final against Wolfsburg.

The tie is going ahead through the support of philanthropist James Anderson, who is funding the club's travel and Covid-19 testing costs.