Jack Charlton: England World Cup winner and ex-Republic of Ireland boss dies aged 85

Jack Charlton (centre) was part of the England team that won the 1996 World Cup

Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, has died aged 85.

The former Leeds defender had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and also had dementia.

One of English football's most popular characters, he was in the team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966, alongside his brother Bobby.

He made a record number of appearances for Leeds and achieved unprecedented success with the Republic of Ireland.

A family statement read: "Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

Charlton had spells in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Newcastle.

He led the Republic of Ireland to their first major finals at Euro 88 and the World Cup quarter-finals at Italia 90.

More to follow