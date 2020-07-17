Norwich City v Burnley
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Norwich are still missing injured quartet Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Moritz Leitner and Christoph Zimmermann.
Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia could return to the starting line-up after both began on the bench at Chelsea.
Burnley remain without Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee, Matt Lowton and Jack Cork, while Charlie Taylor will not feature after injuring his hamstring against Wolves.
Jay Rodriguez came off with a tight calf in that game but should be fit.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Burnley are going great at the moment, extending their unbeaten run to six games and cementing their place in the top 10 with Wednesday's draw with Wolves.
To come back so late in that game tells you all about the belief they have got.
The Canaries already know they are heading straight back down to the Championship.
It is going to be very interesting to see what Norwich do next, but if they can keep hold of their best players then they should be competitive next season.
Prediction: 0-2
Lawro's full predictions v Doves frontman and Man City fan Jimi Goodwin
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Burnley are winless in four games at Carrow Road since a 4-1 triumph in the Championship in October 2006 (D2, L2).
- Norwich last hosted Burnley in the top flight in January 1976, winning 3-1.
Norwich City
- Norwich will end this season bottom, the first time they have finished last in a top-flight campaign since 1973-74.
- The Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 18 games this season, including 10 of the past 12.
- Norwich have lost their previous four top-flight home matches, conceding nine unanswered goals.
- They could become the first side to lose five consecutive Premier League home matches without scoring, and the first to do so in the top flight since Birmingham City in 1922.
- Teemu Pukki has gone 12 league games without a goal and has not registered a shot on target in his last nine top-flight appearances.
Burnley
- The Clarets have lost just one of their previous 14 league games, and are currently unbeaten in six (W3, D3).
- Burnley's tally of 14 clean sheets is their highest total in the top flight since recording 16 in 1954-55.
- They have used just 12 of the 35 substitutes available to them in the Premier League since the restart, fewer than any other side.
- The injury-hit Clarets are averaging 1.7 substitutions per game since five have been available, compared to two per match when only three were permitted.