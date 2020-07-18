First Half ends, Stoke City 1, Brentford 0.
Stoke City v Brentford
Line-ups
Stoke
- 16Davies
- 14Smith
- 12Chester
- 6Batth
- 15Martins Indi
- 24Cousins
- 22Clucas
- 19Gregory
- 25Powell
- 11McClean
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 1Butland
- 5Lindsay
- 7Ince
- 20Oakley-Boothe
- 26Campbell
- 33Sørensen
- 34Thompson
- 35Tymon
- 37Collins
Brentford
- 1Raya
- 22Dalsgaard
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 3Henry
- 8Jensen
- 6Nørgaard
- 14Dasilva
- 19Mbeumo
- 11Watkins
- 10Benrahma
Substitutes
- 7Canós
- 16Valencia Castillo
- 17Marcondes
- 21Dervisoglu
- 23Jeanvier
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 26Baptiste
- 28Daniels
- 35Rasmussen
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).
Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).
Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Lee Gregory (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Lee Gregory (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry.
Goal!
Goal! Stoke City 1, Brentford 0. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McClean.
Post update
Offside, Brentford. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.
Pontus Jansson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tommy Smith (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
