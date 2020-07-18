Championship
Stoke1Brentford0

Stoke City v Brentford

Line-ups

Stoke

  • 16Davies
  • 14Smith
  • 12Chester
  • 6Batth
  • 15Martins Indi
  • 24Cousins
  • 22Clucas
  • 19Gregory
  • 25Powell
  • 11McClean
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 5Lindsay
  • 7Ince
  • 20Oakley-Boothe
  • 26Campbell
  • 33Sørensen
  • 34Thompson
  • 35Tymon
  • 37Collins

Brentford

  • 1Raya
  • 22Dalsgaard
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 3Henry
  • 8Jensen
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 14Dasilva
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11Watkins
  • 10Benrahma

Substitutes

  • 7Canós
  • 16Valencia Castillo
  • 17Marcondes
  • 21Dervisoglu
  • 23Jeanvier
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 26Baptiste
  • 28Daniels
  • 35Rasmussen
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stoke City 1, Brentford 0.

  2. Post update

    Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Watkins (Brentford).

  5. Post update

    Tommy Smith (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Saïd Benrahma (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Nick Powell (Stoke City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).

  9. Post update

    Lee Gregory (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford).

  11. Post update

    Lee Gregory (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ollie Watkins (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rico Henry.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 1, Brentford 0. Lee Gregory (Stoke City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Clucas (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McClean.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Brentford. Saïd Benrahma tries a through ball, but Ollie Watkins is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Pontus Jansson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).

  18. Post update

    Josh Dasilva (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Smith (Stoke City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds44269970343687
2West Brom452216775433282
3Brentford452491279364381
4Fulham4422111158441477
5Nottm Forest4418161057451270
6Cardiff441716116257567
7Millwall441617115046465
8Swansea441616125752564
9Preston441711165653362
10Bristol City441711165963-462
11Derby441613155860-261
12Blackburn441612166057360
13Wigan451612175654260
14Reading441511185550556
15Sheff Wed441511185459-556
16QPR44159206171-1054
17Stoke45158225867-953
18Huddersfield451312205166-1551
19Middlesbrough441214184557-1250
20Birmingham441214185370-1750
21Charlton451211224961-1247
22Hull44129235783-2645
23Luton44129235080-3045
24Barnsley441013214668-2243
View full Championship table

