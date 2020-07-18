Championship
Charlton1Wigan2

Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic

Line-ups

Charlton

  • 1Phillips
  • 5Lockyer
  • 6Pearce
  • 23Sarr
  • 2Matthews
  • 24Cullen
  • 28Field
  • 45Doughty
  • 8Forster-Caskey
  • 44Davison
  • 17Bonne

Substitutes

  • 3Purrington
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 7Williams
  • 10Aneke
  • 13Amos
  • 14McGeady
  • 18Green
  • 19Morgan
  • 26Hemed

Wigan

  • 1Marshall
  • 2Byrne
  • 21Kipre
  • 37Balogun
  • 3Robinson
  • 20WilliamsBooked at 43mins
  • 5Morsy
  • 33Naismith
  • 30Dowell
  • 9Lowe
  • 19Moore

Substitutes

  • 8Evans
  • 11Massey
  • 12Pearce
  • 14Garner
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
  • 25Dobre
  • 27Mlakar
  • 38Gelhardt
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamCharltonAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Booking

    Joe Williams (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Williams (Wigan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Davison (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lockyer with a cross.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Wigan Athletic 2. Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic).

  9. Post update

    David Marshall (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.

  11. Post update

    Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Morsy.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Josh Davison (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by David Marshall.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Naby Sarr.

  19. Post update

    Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Doughty (Charlton Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds44269970343687
2West Brom452216775433282
3Brentford452491279364381
4Fulham4422111158441477
5Nottm Forest4418161057451270
6Cardiff441716116257567
7Millwall441617115046465
8Swansea441616125752564
9Preston441711165653362
10Bristol City441711165963-462
11Derby441613155860-261
12Blackburn441612166057360
13Wigan451612175654260
14Reading441511185550556
15Sheff Wed441511185459-556
16QPR44159206171-1054
17Stoke45158225867-953
18Huddersfield451312205166-1551
19Middlesbrough441214184557-1250
20Birmingham441214185370-1750
21Charlton451211224961-1247
22Hull44129235783-2645
23Luton44129235080-3045
24Barnsley441013214668-2243
View full Championship table

