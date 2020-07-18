Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton Athletic).
Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic
-
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Phillips
- 5Lockyer
- 6Pearce
- 23Sarr
- 2Matthews
- 24Cullen
- 28Field
- 45Doughty
- 8Forster-Caskey
- 44Davison
- 17Bonne
Substitutes
- 3Purrington
- 4Oshilaja
- 7Williams
- 10Aneke
- 13Amos
- 14McGeady
- 18Green
- 19Morgan
- 26Hemed
Wigan
- 1Marshall
- 2Byrne
- 21Kipre
- 37Balogun
- 3Robinson
- 20WilliamsBooked at 43mins
- 5Morsy
- 33Naismith
- 30Dowell
- 9Lowe
- 19Moore
Substitutes
- 8Evans
- 11Massey
- 12Pearce
- 14Garner
- 18Roberts
- 23Jones
- 25Dobre
- 27Mlakar
- 38Gelhardt
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Williams (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Williams (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Josh Davison (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lockyer with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Charlton Athletic 1, Wigan Athletic 2. Kieran Dowell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Antonee Robinson.
Foul by Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic).
David Marshall (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.
Tom Lockyer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamal Lowe (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sam Morsy.
Foul by Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic).
Josh Davison (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by David Marshall.
Attempt saved. Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Naby Sarr.
Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfie Doughty (Charlton Athletic).
