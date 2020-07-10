Liverpool: What Premier League records can the champions break?

It's been an incredible season for Liverpool, in many ways, as Jurgen Klopp's side finally delivered that long overdue maiden Premier League title.

Now, with just four matches remaining and their captain injured, it would only be human nature for the Reds to take their foot off the gas and coast home.

But there is still plenty to play for - a place in the history books.

So what's still up for grabs?

What records could they still break?

Biggest title-winning margin: 19 points

Two years ago Manchester City finished a mammoth 19 points clear of rivals Manchester United, with Liverpool a further six points back in fourth.

This season Klopp's side are already 23 points ahead of the pack, so this record looks likely to fall.

Most points in a season: 100

How the table looks with four games - and 12 points - up for grabs

Again, that Manchester City win in 2018 holds the record, Gabriel Jesus' stoppage-time goal at Southampton ensuring that Pep Guardiola's side became the first in the Premier League to reach 100 points.

Liverpool currently have 92 points with 12 still up for grabs. Three wins from their remaining four matches would see them take this one as well, with a maximum haul of 104 on the cards.

Most home points in a season: 55

Three sides have hit that number, namely Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12).

Liverpool have picked up a maximum 51 points at Anfield so far this season and have home games against Burnley and Chelsea to come. Two wins would see another record fall.

Most wins in a season: 32

Liverpool's remaining fixtures Burnley (h) - 11 July Arsenal (a) - 15 July Chelsea (h) - 22 July Newcastle (a) - 26 July

Another one held by Pep's City, who managed this number of wins in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Klopp's lads have 30 wins to date so, you guessed it, three more wins from their remaining four matches will set a new benchmark.

Most home wins in a season: 18

You only get 19 home games, so season-ticket holders at Chelsea (2005-06), Manchester United (2010-11) and Manchester City (2011-12, 2018-19) sure got their money's worth.

The same probably can't be said for Anfield season-ticket holders this year with the pandemic forcing games behind closed doors, but of course that's no fault of the club. Two wins from their remaining two games will seal a 100% record and another one for the history books.

What records have they broken?

The most important stat has already been achieved of course - Premier League title #1 was achieved last month.

Their coronation with seven matches still remaining was a record for the earliest Premier League title win by number of games played, but it was also the latest in the year it has ever been won - no other title has been won in June, of course.

The 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa last Sunday was Liverpool's 24th home win in a row in the Premier League, a record which they can of course still extend. The winning run began in February 2019 against Bournemouth.

And this season, Liverpool equalled Manchester City's record run of 18 consecutive Premier League wins.

City managed it between August and December 2017, while Liverpool's run went from 27 October 2019 to 24 February 2020 before Watford's shock 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Which records have slipped away or are looking unlikely?

That Watford win ended hopes of Liverpool joining Arsenal's invincibles of 2003-04 - the only side to go a Premier League season unbeaten.

Manchester City's record haul of 106 goals in a Premier League season from 2017-18 looks very safe - Liverpool would need to muster 32 goals from their last four games to beat it.

City's hauls from the same season of 50 away points and 16 away wins are both also safe - Liverpool can 'only' reach 15 wins on the road and 47 points away from Anfield with two more wins.

Chelsea's rather ludicrous record of 15 goals conceded in 2004-05 is long safe and surely unbeatable? Liverpool have the best defensive record this season but have conceded 26.

City's team from 2018 has another record that looks secure - their goal difference of +79 is 30 better than this Liverpool side's.

And the 4-0 defeat at City last week ensured that Reading's hold of a record stays firm.

The Royals collected a record of 106 points in the Championship in 2005-06 - albeit from 46 matches - a record that is now safe.

One hundred and six is also the most points in a top-flight campaign in Europe, after Celtic reached that figure in 2016-17.

Barry's 105 - in the Welsh top flight of 1996-97 - is the next-best total, and that too remains safe, but Klopp could yet match the third best, Barry's 104 the following season in Wales.