Eoin Doyle: Bolton Wanderers sign ex-Swindon Town striker on three-year deal

Eoin Doyle scored in 11 consecutive games between October and December

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of striker Eoin Doyle on a three-year deal after his contract ended with newly promoted Swindon Town.

The 32-year-old had been offered a new deal by the Robins, but has opted to remain in League Two.

Doyle has played alongside Bolton boss Ian Evatt and was glad to be reunited.

"I know him well. I kept an eye on what he did at Barrow and they far exceeded expectations, so I'm very excited to be working for him," Doyle said.

Bolton, who began the campaign with off-the-field issues and were in danger of being wound up, finished bottom of League One when the season was decided in June on a points-per-game basis, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Wanderers scored just 27 times in 34 league games this season - the second lowest total in the English Football League. Only League Two strugglers Stevenage (24) scored fewer goals in 2019-20.

"I am over the moon that we have been able to sign Eoin and fight off competition from other clubs," Evatt said. "Signing Eoin is a statement of intent by the club and is a player I know very well."