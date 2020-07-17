Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Chris Willock (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.
Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 49Lössl
- 8Chalobah
- 12Stearman
- 26Schindler
- 3Toffolo
- 29King
- 6Hogg
- 10Willock
- 39O'Brien
- 7Bacuna
- 22Campbell
Substitutes
- 9Kachunga
- 13Coleman
- 16Grant
- 21Pritchard
- 24Mounie
- 27Stankovic
- 28Brown
- 32Smith Rowe
- 38Duhaney
West Brom
- 1Johnstone
- 27O'Shea
- 6Ajayi
- 26Hegazi
- 14Townsend
- 8Livermore
- 19Sawyers
- 10Phillips
- 12Costa Pereira
- 29Diangana
- 4Robson-Kanu
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 5Bartley
- 7Krovinovic
- 11Brunt
- 13Grosicki
- 15Austin
- 16Harper
- 23Bond
- 47Robinson
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamWest Brom
- Possession
- Home19%
- Away81%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.