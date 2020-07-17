Championship
Huddersfield0West Brom0

Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion

Line-ups

Huddersfield

  • 49Lössl
  • 8Chalobah
  • 12Stearman
  • 26Schindler
  • 3Toffolo
  • 29King
  • 6Hogg
  • 10Willock
  • 39O'Brien
  • 7Bacuna
  • 22Campbell

Substitutes

  • 9Kachunga
  • 13Coleman
  • 16Grant
  • 21Pritchard
  • 24Mounie
  • 27Stankovic
  • 28Brown
  • 32Smith Rowe
  • 38Duhaney

West Brom

  • 1Johnstone
  • 27O'Shea
  • 6Ajayi
  • 26Hegazi
  • 14Townsend
  • 8Livermore
  • 19Sawyers
  • 10Phillips
  • 12Costa Pereira
  • 29Diangana
  • 4Robson-Kanu

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 5Bartley
  • 7Krovinovic
  • 11Brunt
  • 13Grosicki
  • 15Austin
  • 16Harper
  • 23Bond
  • 47Robinson
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home19%
Away81%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, West Bromwich Albion 0. Chris Willock (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from very close range following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

  4. Post update

    Juninho Bacuna (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds44269970343687
2West Brom452217674413383
3Brentford442491179354481
4Fulham4422111158441477
5Nottm Forest4418161057451270
6Cardiff441716116257567
7Millwall441617115046465
8Swansea441616125752564
9Preston441711165653362
10Bristol City441711165963-462
11Derby441613155860-261
12Blackburn441612166057360
13Wigan441512175453157
14Reading441511185550556
15Sheff Wed441511185459-556
16QPR44159206171-1054
17Stoke44148225767-1050
18Middlesbrough441214184557-1250
19Birmingham441214185370-1750
20Huddersfield451213204965-1649
21Charlton441211214859-1147
22Hull44129235783-2645
23Luton44129235080-3045
24Barnsley441013214668-2243
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you