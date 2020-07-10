Wigan Athletic: Jensen Weir sale to Brighton to help fund player wages

Jensen Weir is the son of former Scotland international defender David Weir

Wigan midfielder Jensen Weir is expected to complete a £500,000 move to Brighton, which will ensure the Latics are able to pay their players' wages until the end of the season.

Wigan's administrators said earlier this week that the club would have to sell players as they look to cover costs, as they have no regular income.

Weir became the Latics' youngest ever player in November 2017.

He featured for Wigan in an EFL Trophy match aged 15 years and 280 days.

The England Under-18 international's only first-team appearance of the 2019-20 season came in a Carabao Cup tie against Stoke.

Weir's father, former Everton and Scotland defender David, is on the Brighton staff and the deal is understood to include significant add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport understands that while the Wigan Athletic Supporters' Club (WASC) is yet to pay over any of the £140,000 so far raised by the fans to help the club, it is purely down to restrictions on the account.

The WASC has paid £9,000 out of its own funds for coach travel for the trip to Brentford last weekend and the game at Charlton on 18 July.

Coach company Eavesway is providing free transport for Wigan's players for Saturday's Championship match at Barnsley.

The WASC has pledged to meet the club's day-to-day running costs - but not player wages or the administrators' fees - from the funds raised, but there is a time period on the account before withdrawals can be made.