Robby McCrorie: Livingston's on-loan goalkeeper targets Scotland squad

Robby McCrorie has won six Scotland Under-21 caps

Robby McCrorie hopes his loan return to Livingston can propel him into the Scotland squad.

The goalkeeper, 22, initially joined Livi from Rangers in January but only made eight appearances before the 2019-20 season was curtailed with Covid-19.

McCrorie has been capped up to under-21 level with Scotland.

"For me it's to be consistent as possible. Hopefully with that comes trying to push for the national team as well," he said.

"I'm under-21s but I don't see why I can't try and push for a place in the A squad. If something like that came then I would love it. I don't see why not. If you are performing well and doing the business on the pitch then the opportunity might come along so I will just try and give myself the best chance of that."

Allan McGregor has been first choice stopper for Rangers under manager Steven Gerrard and summer signing Jon McLaughlin and Andy Firth are the other keeper options at Ibrox.

And McCrorie is excited to be "testing" himself in the top flight.

"It's Premiership football," he said. "It's playing games every week and obviously I want to progress as a goalkeeper. I want to try to get to the top level myself.

"Livingston gave me the opportunity a few months ago and that opportunity has come back. I made it clear last year that I wanted to come out on loan and get a full season in the Premiership in Scotland."

And Livi head coach Gary Holt added: "He knows what he is coming into, how we are and how we work. He is not an established Premiership player but he knows he can do it. You can see that in him. He walked in the door yesterday and he knew he should be here."