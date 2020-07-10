Ross Mitchell: Stevenage sign midfielder from Maidstone United

Stevenage finished bottom of League Two in 2019-20

Stevenage have signed midfielder Ross Mitchell from National League side Maidstone United.

The 20-year-old, who can also play at centre-back, came through Ipswich Town's academy and joined the Stones last summer.

Boro have not disclosed the length of his contract at the Lamex Stadium.

"He is a strong, combative defensive midfielder and someone that has real quality in his play," boss Alex Revell told the club website.

Stevenage finished the 2019-20 campaign bottom of League Two, a point adrift of Macclesfield Town.

The Hertfordshire club is set to be relegated to the National League, depending on the outcome of an English Football League appeal against sanctions imposed on Macclesfield in June, and providing the EFL receives assurances that the top tier of non-league football will go ahead in 2020-21.