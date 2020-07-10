Garry Monk: Sheffield Wednesday boss frustrated by EFL charge verdict delay

Garry Monk has been in charge of Sheffield Wednesday since September 2019

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has said "it makes no sense" that the Championship club are still waiting on a verdict over a charge of misconduct.

The Owls were charged by the English Football League in November 2019.

The charge relates to "how and when" its stadium was sold to club owner Dejphon Chansiri, and the inclusion of the profits in their 2017-18 accounts.

Wednesday are seven points above the relegation zone with four games left and could face a points deduction.

"I can't control any of it and none of us can. I just have to try to set the team up to win games," Monk told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"From a logic point of view it makes no sense that it's gone on this long. It's not a good situation for anyone to be in.

"It's frustrating but the club are dealing with it."

He added: "Regardless of any EFL situation, we need results."

Monk also confirmed that the players had been paid their outstanding wages after some were not paid in full on time in June.

"Everyone was happy with the explanation of the club and it's been resolved now," Monk said.

Wednesday visit QPR on Saturday, and will be looking to end a run of three successive defeats.