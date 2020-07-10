All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur - Amazon Prime documentary trailer released

Some fans may still not be over it

How much can we really take from a 20-second trailer for Amazon Prime's new documentary, 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur'?

Well, let's see.

From the company that made All or Nothing: Manchester City, Take Us Home: Leeds United and Inside Borussia Dortmund, this will join a roster of sports docs that give us access to the dressing room, training ground and more.

When it comes to making these documentaries, the film-makers are slightly at the mercy of fate. What if a team just has a really boring season?

Fortunately, (unless, perhaps, you happen to be a Spurs fan), Tottenham have been through it all this season. A shiny new, world-beating stadium, a dramatic change of manager and injuries to key players… not to mention a pandemic.

"Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked," we hear in commentary, over shots of the new stadium.

Daniel Levy's comment is: "We have to do what we feel is right for the club. And, only time will tell if it's the right decision."

Then we see the back of a quite recognisable silver head of hair (pre-skinhead) being ushered through the doors.

Music halts. Mou has arrived. Boom.

From the stunned looks captured on the faces of Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen and co, it would appear they had no prior knowledge of his arrival. It all has the feel of the bit on Love Island when they introduce a new housemate.

As to Levy's cliffhanger comment on the decision to change manager, well, the season - and filming - isn't finished yet.

Spurs reached a Champions League final under Pochettino last year, of course, but their form at the end of last season and the start of this one was, frankly, woeful. Mourinho has had a mixed start with them and they currently sit ninth - below Arsenal.

One of the star characters - Mourinho himself - has already said he won't be watching the series.

"I don't like the feeling of being in Big Brother and I try to forget them," he said, in a press conference, "Am I going to watch it? No. It is not something I want to do, also because I know better than anyone what our day by day is here but I think it will be very interesting for the people who love football and sport. It will be great for them."

The full documentary comes later this year on Prime Video. For now, this teaser will have to suffice...