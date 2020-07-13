Granada 1-2 Real Madrid: Leaders two points from La Liga title

Ferland Mendy is the 21st goal scorer for Real Madrid this season

Leaders Real Madrid moved to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada.

France defender Ferland Mendy opened the scoring with a ferocious finish from a tight angle before countryman Karim Benzema doubled the lead.

But Real were forced to endure a nervous second half after Darwin Machis fired through Thibaut Courtois' legs.

Zinedine Zidane's side are four points clear of nearest rivals Barcelona with two games remaining.

Given Real's superior head-to-head record over Barca, Real require two points from their last two games, at home to fifth-placed Villarreal on Thursday and at relegation-threatened Leganes on Sunday.