Granada 1-2 Real Madrid: Leaders two points from La Liga title
Leaders Real Madrid moved to within one win of the La Liga title after surviving a scare against Granada.
France defender Ferland Mendy opened the scoring with a ferocious finish from a tight angle before countryman Karim Benzema doubled the lead.
But Real were forced to endure a nervous second half after Darwin Machis fired through Thibaut Courtois' legs.
Zinedine Zidane's side are four points clear of nearest rivals Barcelona with two games remaining.
Given Real's superior head-to-head record over Barca, Real require two points from their last two games, at home to fifth-placed Villarreal on Thursday and at relegation-threatened Leganes on Sunday.
Line-ups
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16DíazSubstituted forRodríguez Díazat 45'minutes
- 6Sánchez
- 22Coutinho Meneses DuarteBooked at 46mins
- 2FoulquierSubstituted forMontoroat 55'minutes
- 12Azeez
- 21HerreraSubstituted forCortés Herediaat 75'minutes
- 17Bastião DiasBooked at 58mins
- 14Vico VillegasSubstituted forEtekiat 75'minutes
- 24Fernández
- 23MachísSubstituted forKöybasiat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Eteki
- 9Soldado
- 10Rodríguez Díaz
- 11Köybasi
- 13Escandell
- 15Neva
- 18Cortés Heredia
- 19Montoro
- 31Rodríguez
- 39Sanchez
- 40Santos da Costa
Real Madrid
- 13CourtoisBooked at 90mins
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 23MendyBooked at 17mins
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forAsensioat 64'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 22IscoSubstituted forRodrygoat 64'minutes
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 7E Hazard
- 11Bale
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 21Díaz
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 26Altube
- 27Rodrygo
- 39Hernández
- 47Gutiérrez
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 2.
Attempt missed. Gil Dias (Granada CF) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ángel Montoro with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Booking
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gil Dias with a cross.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Yan Eteki (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Germán Sánchez (Granada CF).
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gil Dias (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Montoro with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Ángel Montoro (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Puertas.
Attempt saved. Antoñin (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Fernández with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Ismail Köybasi replaces Darwin Machís.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Germán Sánchez (Granada CF).
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Yan Eteki replaces Fede Vico.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Antoñin replaces Yangel Herrera.
Attempt missed. Darwin Machís (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.