Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finals

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.

City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea could face Barcelona or Napoli in the last eight but trail Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last-16 tie.

The two English sides will meet in the semi-final if they win through.

Draw in full

All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

Semi-final draw - ties to take place 18-19 August

Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three

Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four

More to follow.