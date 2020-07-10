Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finals

Breaking news

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.

City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea could face Barcelona or Napoli in the last eight but trail Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last-16 tie.

The two English sides will meet in the semi-final if they win through.

Draw in full

All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.

1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus

2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich

4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain

Semi-final draw - ties to take place 18-19 August

Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three

Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four

More to follow.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you