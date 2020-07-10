Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finals
Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid.
City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.
Chelsea could face Barcelona or Napoli in the last eight but trail Bayern Munich 3-0 in their last-16 tie.
The two English sides will meet in the semi-final if they win through.
Draw in full
All quarter-finals to take place from 12-15 August. Remaining last-16 fixtures on 7-8 August.
1) Real Madrid or Manchester City v Lyon or Juventus
2) RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid
3) Napoli or Barcelona v Chelsea or Bayern Munich
4) Atalanta v Paris St-Germain
Semi-final draw - ties to take place 18-19 August
Winner of quarter-final one v winner of quarter-final three
Winner of quarter-final two v winner of quarter-final four
