Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Chelsea, Hibs, McKenzie, Kerk, Gilmour, Hearts, Dunfermline

Celtic are considering a £1m bid for 21-year-old United States centre-half Mark McKenzie, who is currently with Philadelphia Union. (Daily Record)

Hibernian have paid £250,000 to secure the signature of striker Kevin Nisbet from Dunfermline Athletic, hastening their need to cash in on Florian Kamberi, who was on loan to Rangers last season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Utrecht winger Gyrano Kerk, the 24-year-old linked with Celtic, is in talks with a number of clubs as the Dutch top-flight club consider cashing in on their star man. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers defender Scott Nisbet has admitted he is in a race against time after being told he has cancer and the 52-year-old is set for life-saving surgery. (Scottish Sun)

Falkirk will turn down any approach from Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers to help with the clubs' legal costs in their battle with Hearts and Partick Thistle over promotion and relegation. (The Scotsman)

Celtic hope to stage a home friendly game on Saturday, 25 July - in front of 1,000 fans. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic have sold 50,000 season tickets ahead of their bid for 10 league titles in a row. (The Herald)

Celtic have released their new home kit, describing it as crisp and clean, the classic green and white Hoops proudly span the chest, sitting seamlessly beside the three stripes on the shoulders. (The Herald)

Chelsea fear Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury during the victory over Crystal Palace on Tuesday. (The Guardian)

Airdrieonians have signed the French midfielder Thomas Robert, son of former Newcastle United and France player Laurent Robert, on the same day as announcing they are mothballing their academy and reserve team. (The Scotsman)