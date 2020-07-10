Jordan Henderson: Liverpool captain out for last four games of season

Breaking news

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out for the remaining four games of the season with a knee injury, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson scored in the 3-1 win against Brighton on Wednesday before limping off late on in the match.

Klopp said the Englishman should be fit again for the delayed start to the 2020/21 season.

But Henderson, 30, who has been a key part of this season's Premier League-winning side will not need surgery.

"It's not cool but it's the best we could get," Klopp said on Friday.

More to follow.

