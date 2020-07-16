West Ham United v Watford

West Ham's in-form forward Michail Antonio scored four goals from six attempts in the 4-0 win at Norwich last Saturday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham report no fresh injuries following last week's win at Norwich.

Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass have both returned to training after respective hamstring and back problems and are being assessed.

Watford captain Troy Deeney was substituted last weekend with a knee problem, but is keen to be involved according to boss Nigel Pearson.

The Hornets remain without long-term injury victims Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big opportunity for both teams to take a huge step towards survival, and I think it is West Ham who will take it.

If you analyse the Hammers' performances since football restarted, they have actually been playing well - despite not winning every game.

Two wins in a week have given Watford a little bit of breathing space but I think their battle to stay up will go to the final day.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won three of the past four league meetings, as many as in their previous nine against Watford.

Three of Watford's five Premier League wins in this fixture came away from home.

West Ham United

West Ham have taken seven points from the past 12 available to them.

The Hammers are looking to record successive league wins for only the second time this term. On the previous occasion they beat Watford and Norwich, who they defeated last Saturday.

They are unbeaten against the four sides below them in the table this season, which includes Watford (W3, D2).

West Ham have dropped a league-high 24 points from a winning position.

Michail Antonio, with six goals and one assist, has been directly involved in seven of West Ham's nine league goals since the restart.

If selected, Mark Noble will be making his 500th West Ham appearance. He has scored three goals in his last two league games against Watford.

Watford