Premier League
West Ham20:00Watford
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Watford

West Ham's Michail Antonio scores against Norwich last weekend
West Ham's in-form forward Michail Antonio scored four goals from six attempts in the 4-0 win at Norwich last Saturday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham report no fresh injuries following last week's win at Norwich.

Felipe Anderson and Robert Snodgrass have both returned to training after respective hamstring and back problems and are being assessed.

Watford captain Troy Deeney was substituted last weekend with a knee problem, but is keen to be involved according to boss Nigel Pearson.

The Hornets remain without long-term injury victims Gerard Deulofeu, Daryl Janmaat and Isaac Success.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big opportunity for both teams to take a huge step towards survival, and I think it is West Ham who will take it.

If you analyse the Hammers' performances since football restarted, they have actually been playing well - despite not winning every game.

Two wins in a week have given Watford a little bit of breathing space but I think their battle to stay up will go to the final day.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have won three of the past four league meetings, as many as in their previous nine against Watford.
  • Three of Watford's five Premier League wins in this fixture came away from home.

West Ham United

  • West Ham have taken seven points from the past 12 available to them.
  • The Hammers are looking to record successive league wins for only the second time this term. On the previous occasion they beat Watford and Norwich, who they defeated last Saturday.
  • They are unbeaten against the four sides below them in the table this season, which includes Watford (W3, D2).
  • West Ham have dropped a league-high 24 points from a winning position.
  • Michail Antonio, with six goals and one assist, has been directly involved in seven of West Ham's nine league goals since the restart.
  • If selected, Mark Noble will be making his 500th West Ham appearance. He has scored three goals in his last two league games against Watford.

Watford

  • Watford can equal their longest Premier League winning streak of three matches.
  • They have won only one of their past 11 away league fixtures (D2, L8) and are on a four-game losing streak on the road, doing so by an aggregate score of 0-8.
  • Watford have recorded only eight league wins this term, with four of them coming against the current bottom three.
  • The Hornets are the only club not to have scored a Premier League goal from outside the penalty area this season.
  • Nigel Pearson has lost three of his four league matches as a manager against West Ham.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool36303377294893
2Man City36243993355875
3Chelsea361961164491563
4Leicester351781065362959
5Man Utd351611861352659
6Wolves361414849381156
7Tottenham3615101157461155
8Sheff Utd35141293833554
9Arsenal36131495345853
10Burnley36149134048-851
11Everton35129144152-1145
12Southampton35136164558-1345
13Newcastle361110153755-1843
14Crystal Palace35119153045-1542
15Brighton35812153652-1636
16West Ham3597194459-1534
17Watford35810173354-2134
18Bournemouth3687213762-2531
19Aston Villa3586213865-2730
20Norwich3656252668-4221
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you