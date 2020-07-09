Louie Sibley: Derby County midfielder's red card rescinded

Louie Sibley (second from right) has played five times since Derby's season resumed, netting a hat-trick at Millwall in June

Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley will be available for Saturday's visit of Brentford, after the red card he received on Wednesday was rescinded.

Sibley was shown a straight red for supposed violent conduct late in the Rams' 2-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion.

That would have seen the 18-year-old banned for Derby's next three games, with just four left this season.

But Derby's claim of wrongful dismissal was successful and an independent regulatory commission removed his ban.

Referee Jeremy Simpson had initially deemed that Sibley had attempted to kick his way out of a tangle of legs with the Baggies' Dara O'Shea, but replays suggested otherwise.

Derby are currently ninth in the Championship, three points behind sixth-placed Cardiff City in the final play-off place.