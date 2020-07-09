Harrison Dunk, Liam O’Neil and Greg Taylor: Cambridge United trio sign new contracts

Harrison Dunk, who joined Cambridge from Bromley in 2011, has been granted a testimonial as part of his new deal

Cambridge midfielders Harrison Dunk and Liam O'Neil, and defender Greg Taylor have all signed new one-year deals with the League Two club.

Dunk, 29, the longest-serving player on the books at Abbey Stadium, will bring up 10 years with the club next term.

Ex-West Brom and Chesterfield man O'Neil, 26, has featured 100 times for the U's since arriving in 2017.

Taylor, 30, has made more than 250 league appearances for the club since joining from Luton in 2013.

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner said the experience of the trio "is vital to the team".

"It is rare these days that players remain so long in one place, particularly in the case of Greg and Harrison going into their ninth and tenth seasons respectively, but it's that connection to a club, a cause and its supporters that will allow us to build on our identity," Bonner told the club website.

"In each individual case the players have demonstrated to me the value they can bring to our team and our culture."