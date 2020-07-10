Motherwell: Christopher Long rejoins Motherwell on one-year deal

Christopher Long netted a Scottish Cup hat-trick against Dundee last season

Christopher Long says he is back to "pick up where he left off" after returning to Motherwell on a one-year deal.

The former Everton and Burnley forward, 25, was offered fresh terms last season and has now taken up the offer of a Fir Park return.

In his debut year, Long netted 11 goals to help push Motherwell to a third-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm buzzing to be back," he said.

"Finishing third last season and qualifying for Europe was huge. I want to pick up from where I left off."

Speaking on the official Motherwell website, manager Stephen Robinson added: "It's great to have Christopher back. "He made a big impression last season and, once we get him up to speed again, we want to get even more from him this campaign."