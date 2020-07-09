Hibernian hope to sign Kevin Nisbet & Drey Wright

Drey Wright (right) could soon be a team-mate of Hibs captain Lewis Stevenson

Hibernian hope to secure the signings of Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet and former St Johnstone winger Drey Wright.

Nisbet, 23, scored 23 goals last season and was the subject of two failed bids from the Easter Road club in January.

But with less than a year left on the Scot's contract it appears the board at East End Park have decided to cash in.

English winger Wright, 25, made 45 appearances over two seasons with St Johnstone but turned down the offer of a new contract in Perth.

Wright has been training with Hibs for the past two weeks.

Chairman Ron Gordon said last month Hibernian would be signing players despite the need to cut costs. The Easter Road outfit has consulted players and staff over wage reductions, with salary deferrals already in place.