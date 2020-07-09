Mackenzie Arnold: West Ham United Women sign Australia goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold has earned 23 senior international caps for Australia

West Ham United have signed Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from W-League outfit Brisbane Roar.

The 26-year-old is the Hammers' first summer signing, ahead of September's return of the Women's Super League.

She has signed an undisclosed-length contract with Matt Beard's side.

“I feel like this move has been something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time and I don’t think I could have ended up at a more perfect team," Arnold told the club website.

“I’ve heard some really good things about the club and the incredible West Ham fans. I hope I can contribute to that and that West Ham will be somewhere I can call home for a long time to come.”

Head coach Beard added: “Mackenzie has played at the top level in Australia and she knows the mentality it takes to get to tournament finals.

"She’s an excellent goalkeeper who is very brave and very good with her feet. She’s a good shot-stopper too."

Queensland-born Arnold has been named as goalkeeper of the year in Australia's W-League on three occasions.