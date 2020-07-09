Everton Women: Women's Super League club sign Norway's Ingrid Moe Wold

Ingrid Moe Wold was a member of Norway's side which lost to England and the 2019 World Cup

Norway defender Ingrid Moe Wold is to join Everton Women on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old right-back will move to Merseyside after her current deal at Madrid expires.

Wold joined the Spanish top-flight side in January after leaving LSK Women in her homeland but the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as playing at two World Cups and the 2017 European Championships, Wold won seven Norwegian League titles and five Women's Cups with LSK.