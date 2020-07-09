Dean Lewington: MK Dons captain signs new contract

Dean Lewington played for Wimbledon before they became MK Dons in 2004

Dean Lewington has extended his long association with MK Dons after agreeing a new undisclosed length contract.

The 36-year-old joined the club before they moved to Milton Keynes, having made his debut for Wimbledon in 2003.

Lewington has made more than 750 appearances for the Dons and is the longest-serving player in the EFL.

Those appearances have included three promotions, an EFL Trophy win and four play-off finishes as well as 33 League One games last season.