Portsmouth: Brett Pitman & Christian Burgess among five players released

Brett Pitman has scored 178 times in a 15-year career that has seen him play for Ipswich, Bristol City and Bournemouth

Portsmouth have released five players after the end of their League One play-off campaign, including striker Brett Pitman and defender Christian Burgess.

Defender Burgess, 28, has turned down an extended deal to move to Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.

Jersey-born Pitman, 32, has scored 41 goals in three seasons at Fratton Park.

Matt Casey, Oli Hawkins and Adam May are also leaving, while the club are in talks to re-sign defenders Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup.

Pompey still have 17 players under contract for next season, including leading scorers Roman Curtis and John Marquis.

Portsmouth ended the 2019-20 campaign in fifth place in League One on average points per game after the season was curtailed due to coronavirus.

They were knocked out of the play-off semi-finals on Monday when they lost 5-4 on penalties to Oxford United after the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate.