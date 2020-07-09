Blackpool: Oliver Sarkic joins on two-year contract after Burton release

Oliver Sarkic
Oliver Sarkic played against Blackpool in a goalless draw at Burton in October

Blackpool have signed midfielder Oliver Sarkic on a two-year contract following his release by Burton Albion.

The 22-year-old former Anderlecht and Benfica trainee has the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Montenegro under-21 international Sarkic made 37 appearances for Burton last season, scoring five goals.

“I feel confident I can bring a great deal to the side in the final third and am really looking forward to the future here,” Sarkic said.

He is Blackpool's third signing ahead of the 2020-21 season following striker Keshi Anderson and defender Marvin Ekpiteta.

