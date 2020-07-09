Covid-19 financial impact 'will not be significant', says Football Association of Wales

Wales beat Hungary at Cardiff City Stadium in November 2019 to secure qualification for a second successive European Championship

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) believes it will cope financially even if fans cannot attend games in 2020-21.

The FAW says it has looked at the "worst-case scenario" for next season to "ascertain the risk" of cash flow issues caused by Covid-19.

"The result shows that the association maintains a strong cash position throughout the period to June 2021," the FAW's annual financial report said.

The FAW recorded a profit of £264,520 for the year ending 30 June, 2019.

The association's report has been published on the Companies House website.

It says the FAW has considered the possibility of "playing all matches for the 2020-21 season behind closed doors", meaning no matchday revenue and "assuming a small loss of some non-matchday revenue".

But it concludes that the impact on its finances "will not be significant".

"This is further supported by assurances received from both Uefa/Fifa (65% of total revenue) regarding receipt of our funding for 2020-21 and working closely with all our sponsors to ensure our contract obligations are being maintained," the report added.

The FAW says it is funded by a combination of revenue generated from match and league competitions, grants from governing bodies, sponsorship and broadcast rights.

It has also received money from the UK government's job retention scheme - £40,000 in April 2020 and £58,000 in May - and expects to receive a further £208,000 between June and October.

The report shows the FAW's turnover increased by 19% to £15.3m due to increased funding from Uefa and Fifa. The £264,520 post-tax profit compared to a loss of £630,055 the previous year.

Wales senior men's team have not played since securing qualification for Euro 2020 - which will take place next year because of coronavirus - in November 2019.

Ryan Giggs' side are due to return to action in the Nations League in September.

Wales Women, who last played against Estonia in March, are also set to resume playing in September, when they face Norway in a European Championship qualifier.

A Welsh Parliament committee report released last month highlighted concerns about the impact the coronavirus pandemic would have on women's football in Wales.