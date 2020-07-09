Robby McCrorie: Livingston re-sign Rangers goalkeeper on year-long loan

Robbie McCrorie
Robby McCrorie kept two clean sheets for Livingston last season

Livingston have re-signed Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie on a year-long loan.

McCrorie, 22, initially joined Livi in January and played eight times before the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season was curtailed because of coronavirus.

He previously had loan spells at Queen of the South, Greenock Morton and Berwick Rangers.

Last week, the Scotland Under-21 stopper agreed a new contract with Rangers until 2023.

