Robby McCrorie: Livingston re-sign Rangers goalkeeper on year-long loan
-
- From the section Livingston
Livingston have re-signed Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie on a year-long loan.
McCrorie, 22, initially joined Livi in January and played eight times before the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership season was curtailed because of coronavirus.
He previously had loan spells at Queen of the South, Greenock Morton and Berwick Rangers.
Last week, the Scotland Under-21 stopper agreed a new contract with Rangers until 2023.